3Sixty Pharma Solutions Partners with Westchester Biotech Project

Leveraging its "360Start-Up" Powerhouse to Grow a Dynamic Non-Profit for Scientists

Conshohocken, PA, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, today announced an exciting new partnership with Westchester Biotech Project. The company’s 360Start-Up arm is helping the non-profit navigate the complexities and challenges common to start-up and growth-phase life science companies. 360Start-Up accelerates product development, boosts commercialization and marketing operations, and drives product launch for burgeoning companies and organizations. The partnership promises to reinforce Westchester Biotech Project’s own efforts to serve the scientific community by focusing locally to enable global engagement.

Both 3Sixty Pharma Solutions and Westchester Biotech Project support institutions, companies, and careers that impact today’s and tomorrow’s researchers, data scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs – as well as the people and entities responsible for stimulating and nurturing a cross-cultural, international, science-focused cluster.

Dalfoni Banerjee, 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’ Principal Consultant & CEO, reflected on the collaboration: “As Joanne Gere (Westchester Biotech Project’s Executive Director) and I have gotten to know each other through projects we’ve done across several years, we’ve come to realize the unmistakable synergies.”

Westchester Biotech Project champions borderless, cross-silo collaborations throughout biomedical research and development, which will now be powered by the 360Start-Up engine. “Dal’s team handles operations management with foresight and patience that allows us to strategize and implement foundational processes without extra stress,” said Joanne Gere. “Their expertise, energy, and vision support our mission, while at the same time expanding and strengthening our capabilities. It’s a great fit.”

Ongoing and planned initiatives include educational programs on research, product development, and funding. Additionally, 360Start-Up leads Westchester Biotech Project’s strategic planning, internal infrastructure development, and project management for the organization’s Data Science Research Hub.

About 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

3Sixty Pharma Solutions is a privately-held, US-based life sciences consulting firm whose mission is to accelerate and support the development of medicines and therapies, boost operations efficiency, and drive product launch for start-up and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other life science companies. With core capabilities in science, project management, and communications, our niche is the ability to channel clients’ pain-points out of the critical path of their routine activities into the hands of seasoned experts who are bolstered by a robust process structure that assures quality and timeliness. We’re here for our clients when they need nimble support and experienced helping hands.

Further information about 3Sixty Pharma Solutions can be found at www.3sixtypharma.com.

About Westchester Biotech Project

Westchester Biotech Project champions borderless, cross-silo collaborations throughout biomedical research and development. The non-profit organization partners with academic, industry, nonprofit, and government entities to stimulate inspiring and practical collaborations. Throughout 2020, Roundtables and Symposia will address Rare Disease Research, Advancing Microbiome Science to Clinical Practice, Education Strategies for a Vibrant Cluster, and a new Data Science Research Hub. The Biotech Blueprint 2030 brings together a diverse community to dream big. www.westchesterbiotechproject.org

Contact Information:

3Sixty Pharma Solutions

Eric Smith, Vice President, Communications

610-941-4750

Contact via Email

3sixtypharma.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/3sixty-pharma-solutions-llc

Twitter: @3SixtyPharma

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803059

Press Release Distributed by PR.com