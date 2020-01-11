Inspired by Classical art, multi-ethnic antiquity, and present day advertisement imagery Francis' vivid pictorial works present a torrent of imagery culled from every possible corner of the visual culture. His lush elaborately graphic surrealistic paintings and drawings often depict the social constructs of humanity and the complexity of existence through striking introspective, portraiture, still life, and abstract compositions.

New York, NY, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LeonidesArts New York and ArtFront Galleries Newark proudly presents “TO BE CONTINUED" a solo art exhibition featuring new work by multi-media painter and curator Ricardo Osmondo Francis. Inspired by Classical art, multi-ethnic antiquity, and present day advertisement imagery Francis' vivid pictorial works present a torrent of imagery culled from every possible corner of the visual culture. His lush elaborately graphic surrealistic paintings and drawings often depict the social constructs of humanity and the complexity of existence through striking introspective, portraiture, still life, and abstract compositions. This exhibit is curated by Newark based artist and curator Rafael Cuello, and is the first exhibit of the 2020 calendar for ArtFront Galleries.

Francis’ current series delves into the theme of masculinity, particularly of men of color. His densely layered paintings often features a solemn figure in deep contemplation. His visually engrossing works are filled with a menagerie of symbols and elements that both intrigues and puzzles the viewer.

As a whole the artist’s conceptual voice in this new series is reinvigorated by his search of meaning on what the male identity is or isn’t socially and an inherent openness for the viewer to make their own associations with what they see and perceive. The works here are best described as pensive portrayals of men both real and imagined, all of which poetically tackles a variety of socio-political themes, paired with allusions to religious and or mythological iconography. The end result are bold yet enigmatic images that are at first difficult to categorize but as one continues to analyze, the work carries you along to inexplicable possibility.

Ricardo Osmondo Francis is a native of Houston, TX. He currently lives in Jersey City, NJ and is based in Newark, NJ, which he has a studio with Project for Empty Spaces. He received a BFA in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art (Baltimore, MD) in 1998 and is a graduate of the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in 1994. He presently is the Gallery Director for LeonidesArts NY, an artist run visual art gallery whose mission is to present contemporary art exhibitions and public art projects that reflects a variety of distinct artistic styles, disciplines, themes, and cultural experiences. He has also exhibited his work extensively in galleries and museums both domestically and internationally and was one the cofounders of BLAFTCO, a Houston based alternative art group that was active through most of the 90's and is the founder of Apanamae Productions, an independent art company that has premiered various art exhibits and performance art projects by the artist since 2000.Started in 2013 Artfront Galleries has grown from a loose coalition of working artists centered in Newark to a registered New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation in 2016 recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3). The mission of Artfront Galleries is to promote temporary, not for profit art galleries that serve as a transformative social and education tool in urban environments. “TO BE CONTINUED” opens to the public Friday January 17, 2020 from 6 PM - 9 PM.

Gallery hours are by appointment only. The exhibit runs until Friday February 7, 2020. For more information please contact Rafael Cuello, via email @ rhcuello@gmail.com or leonidesarts@msn.com

