S2G-Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Support Services Group announced that it has acquired Great Falls Marketing, a Maine base Contact Center that specializes in Inbound Sales, Customer Service Support, Brand Ambassador Outbound Solutions as well as Fulfillment Services that support Direct Response, Retail, Online, Healthcare and Technology Clients.

Auburn, ME, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Great Falls Marketing (GFM) is pleased to announce that it has joined The Support Services Group family of contact centers. GFM was founded in 1999 and has been owned and operated by Scott MacCheyne and Mike Frautten since 2011. Support Services Group, headquartered in Waco, TX is a privately held high-touch business process outsourcer focused on providing world-class consumer experiences.

Mike Frautten said, “We have grown GFM from one contact center location and 90 employees in 2011 to currently having four locations in Maine (Auburn, Augusta, Westbrook, Saco) with 400 employees. By joining the Support Services Group family we will be able to continue growing GFM, enhance and expand our service offerings and most importantly continue to create good jobs for Maine people.”

Scott MacCheyne states, “Support Services Group has call centers around the world and we share many of the same core values. This transaction will create more opportunities for our employees and increase our overall level of services we offer to direct response marketers, retail, online and many other industry verticals that will be new to GFM. This is exciting for everyone at GFM as we will continue to grow, hire more local Mainers and be able to provide more services to our existing clients.”

Frautten adds, “Some of the new services we will be able to offer include, French and Spanish speaking agents, support in consumer electronics, healthcare and financial services, and capacity to support very large clients. It is really exciting for all of our current employees as everyone will have more opportunities to grow professionally.”

Bryan Gross, CEO of Support Services Group States, “We are very excited to welcome the GFM team to the Support Services Group family. They have built a very successful company with a tremendous culture over the past several years and we believe they will add great value to our company as we continue to grow our services and geographical landscape.”

About Great Falls Marketing:

Great Falls Marketing provides inbound sales, customer care, Brand Ambassador and fulfillment service to our clients. The company is most notably recognized as a Direct to Consumer industry leading sales based contact center that achieves above average close rates which are accomplished through internal processes involving campaign set-up, rigorous training, effective sales management and technology, solid back-end systems and accurate reporting.

About Support Services Group:

Support Services Group is a high touch, BPO offering specialized support across various industries with 11 contact center locations across the U.S., Canada, and the Dominican Republic. Support Services Group focuses on People, Technology, and Solutions. Providing each of our clients the right people and the best technology to build a solution tailored to each unique need.

