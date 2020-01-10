The book about surviving the struggles of postpartum depression and anxiety and finding yourself along the way.

Carmi, IL, January 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cassie Pigg, founder & CEO of Mom Stuff, LLC, has announced the publication of “Mommy’s Got a Tramp Stamp.” This manuscript tells the story of her personal struggle during early motherhood.

Postpartum depression is a term many people do not understand until they experience it first hand. It can present in many different ways, and the cause is not entirely understood. Cassie shares her story to raise awareness of the condition, and she hopes it will encourage new mothers to discuss their struggles postpartum openly.

"There is definitely a lack of education around the topic of postpartum depression. So many people out there don’t even realize or acknowledge that it exists. I hope someday that PPD/A is a condition that is widely understood and accepted. I hope new struggling mothers are immediately given the education and resources that they need to thrive with their new baby. Being a new mom is hard enough; let’s not make it any harder with ignorance." - Cassie Pigg

10% of all book proceeds will be donated to Postpartum Support International.

Mom Stuff, LLC was created to help mothers struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety realize they are not alone. We strive to provide resources and support for all moms.

