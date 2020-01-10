USKF Black Belt Hall of Fame to Induct Grand Master Eddie Minyard

Omaha, NE, January 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Grand Master Eddie Minyard is being inducted in the 2020 USKF Black Belt Hall of Fame, as Grand Master of the Year. GM Minyard is 8th Degree and has been a practitioner of Korean Martial Arts for over 45 years. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Oak Hills Country Club, Omaha, NE on April 4, 2020.

GM Minyard is one of the earliest practitioners of Grand Master YS Choi’s Sun Do Sul system, and now, as 8th Dan, is the highest-ranking student of that system.

Sun Do Sul combines modern TKD and Hapkido techniques, with the ancient arts of Sunmudo and Kumdo, to create a unique system, designed to employ the best of all these arts.

GM Minyard has always remained true to his Traditional Taekwon-Do roots. He is a proud member of the International Jun Tong Federation and the United States Kido Federation, both certifying his rank of 8th Dan.

