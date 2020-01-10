Aleksander Soriano Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty

Hamilton, NJ, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- RT Specialty has named Aleksander Soriano as an account administrator within its Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice. He works alongside the company’s senior executives to provide agents, brokers and their clients nationwide with expert account management and policy servicing.

“We are dedicated to continually growing our agency and serving the complex needs of our clients with the best talent available in the industry,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President of RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ office. “Aleksander represents the foundation of this effort and our commitment to grooming the next wave of expert resources to better serve this marketplace. His financial and insurance background, work ethic and desire to learn and succeed are exactly the qualities that have helped this firm thrive.”

Prior to joining RT, Soriano served as an earnings estimates data analyst at Bloomberg LP and qualified marketing associate at the Martin Insurance Group.

A resident of Franklin Park, New Jersey, Soriano holds a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration Degree from The College of New Jersey, where he was the vice president of recruitment for the institution’s Inter Fraternal Council and a former sponsorship chair & judiciary board member of the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity.

Soriano is based at RT’s Hamilton, NJ office and can be reached at 609-528-3893 or aleksander.soriano@rtspecialty.com.

RT ECP, a division of R-T Specialty, LLC, is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients find appropriate, high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit newday.rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. 2020 Ryan Specialty Group.

