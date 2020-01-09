Openings Available for Full-Scale AC Repairs in Spring, TX, and the Surrounding Areas

EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating has opened its schedule to provide comprehensive AC repair in Spring, TX, and the surrounding areas for all customers looking to get a head start on the summer season.

Humble, TX, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Last year, EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating experienced a huge influx of requests for AC repair in Spring, TX, and the surrounding areas as soon as the summer started. This happened because customers had finished the previous summer without getting their AC inspected, leading to routine wear and tear after months of use compounding over the winter season. This year, EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating is opening its schedule to provide repair services to all customers so they don’t have to wait until summer has arrived. This offer is made with the goal to give customers the service that they deserve without having to wait. If last year’s trend continues, many customers will have to start the summer season without fully operational AC units as they wait for appointments to open up during the busy season.

EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating wants to avoid any issues by offering its services ahead of time for those customers who like to plan ahead. “Last year, we turned on our AC at the start of summer and it wasn’t working like it was supposed to,” says Penny, resident of Spring, TX. “Instead of blasting cold air, the air was a little bit warm and not at all cold. We called up our HVAC company, but they were booked solid for weeks! We don’t want to have to deal with that again this year, so we’re glad that EZ is allowing for earlier appointments.” EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating advises all customers to look into repairs or inspections before the weather gets hot in order to fully prepare for the upcoming season.

By dealing with repairs before summer arrives, customers won’t have to endure unpredictably long periods of time without working AC equipment. As climate change begins to affect our environment, we could be in for one of the hottest summers yet, and those who have done their homework will be able to reap the benefits. The cost of early repairs is no different than waiting, and in fact, it may be cheaper depending on the circumstances. For customers who wait until the last minute, they may experience higher costs and more complicated repairs due to more complex problems that have evolved over time. By having someone take care of their AC repairs in Spring, TX, and the surrounding areas sooner rather than later, customers spend less money and deal with less stress.

EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating is a certified HVAC organization that has been working with customers in greater Houston for over 12 years. They provide HVAC services such as installations, replacements, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups for all heating and cooling systems, and they are known to be one of the best companies in the local area. Their technicians are all trained and certified to diagnose and solve issues, and they have a reputation for being punctual and thorough with all of their work. For any questions about this announcement or their services, EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating can be reached at (832) 777-0136.

