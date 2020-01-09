Likasso LTD Opens AhhKitchen Online Store in Europe

Düsseldorf, Germany, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Likasso LTD is pleased to announce its online store AhhKitchen for kitchenware products and accessories in Europe. The wide range of high quality tools is now available for direct purchase online at ahhkitchen.com. Slovakia will be the first European country where AhhKitchen products will be available. Within a couple of days the online store will be accessible in all European countries.

AhhKitchen's main products are:

Anti-cutting Rubber Dishwashing Gloves - convenient and easy to wear, they can be used for washing dishes, washing household chores, bathroom cleaning, etc.

Anti-skid Hooks - can be used on all flat surfaces to hang various items. Its transparent design makes the product almost invisible and convenient to use everywhere in the house.

Anti-Spill Pot Funnel - adheres snugly to most pots, bowls, and pans. It helps to pour the soup, water, oil or any other liquid from bowls, pans and pots, preventing leakage.

Drain Sticks - a reliable way for eliminating bad odors from all drains. The sticks also help to prevent clogging in sinks and showers.

Environmental Protection Bags, Seafood Scissors, Stainless steel kitchen drainer, Stretch Lid Food Cover, Teflon Non-Stick Grill Mat, and Watermelon & Fruit Slicer are also part of AhhKitcnen's product line.

AhhKitchen tools and gadgets can be used for many different activities such as prepping food, baking, cooking, etc. Current and prospective AhhKitchen clients can be confident that all the products are made of quality, durable, reusable and nature friendly materials.

Contact Information:

Likasso LTD

Ryan Bennett

+1-302-319-9302

Contact via Email

https://www.ahhkitchen.com/

