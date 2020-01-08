SkyOne to Represent Asigra Throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council of Countries

Company Leverages True Enterprise-Class Data Protection to Help Businesses Protect, Manage and Secure Backup Data with Anti-Ransomware Powered Platform

Toronto, Canada, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986, today announced the company’s Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) representative – SkyOne. Based in Dubai, UAE, SkyOne is an IT solution provider focused on enterprise data protection and security, executed using the organization’s secure cloud infrastructure. Through the new local representation, SkyOne will expand access to anti-ransomware enabled data protection powered by Asigra with all data remaining in GCC-based clouds either self-hosted or purchased as a GCC-based cloud service.

Supporting the operating geographies of Turkey, India and countries in the Middle East and GCC regions of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, SkyOne works with its channel partners across the region to empower customers with cybersecurity equipped enterprise data protection and security technologies. As a result, customers are helped in transforming their IT environments with modern solutions designed for today’s business requirements. Through a solution portfolio that includes data protection and security for physical/virtual servers, Salesforce, Office365, cloud applications and more, SkyOne is optimizing the customer experience with next generation solutions.

As a cornerstone of this strategic local representation, SkyOne has adopted Asigra Cloud Backup V14, which converges enterprise data protection and cybersecurity. The advanced platform includes multiple malware detection engines in the backup and recovery streams to prevent ransomware from getting into the backup repository. When the engines identify and quarantine a virus, the system notifies the customer and begins remediation. Asigra Cloud Backup also ensures compliance with the widest range of regulatory requirements concerning the handling of customer data. Other features include data protection for Office 365 Groups, advanced management with RESTful APIs, instant recovery and container-based deployment and protection.

According to a report by the Gulf Economic Monitor[1], the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region will grow up to 3.2% by 2020 and stabilize to 2.7% by 2021. The report commends ongoing reforms made toward improving the business environment in the region, which is the mainstay of SkyOne and the company’s expansive network of technology solution providers.

“Asigra’s business model is compelling as it fosters working relationships that enhance corporate value on day one,” said Anoop K., Head of Sales & Operations, MEA, SkyOne. “A 'channel healthy' business model, where the local partners are not required to divulge their customer assets to the vendor, margins remain strong, and backup data remains in the respective customer’s region is a must and Asigra has been a leader in this area.”

“As SkyOne is committed to delivering cutting-edge data protection and security solutions to its partner and customer base, Asigra will support that process with cloud-based data protection that is transformative across many levels,” said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. “We welcome SkyOne to the Asigra ecosystem and look forward to their representation of our platform to organizations in the burgeoning Middle East and GCC markets.”

