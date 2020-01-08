Market Overview

"No More Meltdowns" Now Available in Spanish

January 08, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Dr. Jed Baker offers parents and teachers strategies for preventing and managing meltdowns.

Arlington, TX, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It could happen anywhere: at the grocery store, at a restaurant, at school, or at home. Meltdowns are stressful for both child and adult, but Dr. Baker can help.

Author of the award-winning Social Skills Picture Book series, Dr. Jed Baker offers parents and teachers strategies for preventing and managing meltdowns. Over twenty years of experience working with children on the autism spectrum combined with his personal experiences raising his own children have yielded time-tested strategies - and results.

Dr. Baker offers an easy-to-follow, four-step model that will improve your everyday relationships with the children in your life, including managing your own emotions by adjusting your expectations, learning strategies to calm a meltdown in the moment, understanding why a meltdown occurs, and creating plans to prevent future meltdowns.

Helpful chapters include:

- Meltdowns: when rewards and punishments are not enough
- What are meltdowns made of?
- Accepting and appreciating our children
- De-escalating a meltdown
- Understanding why repeat problems occur
- Creating a prevention plan
- And more.

