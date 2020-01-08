Principled Technologies Finds That Intel NUC 9 Pro Systems Powered by Intel Xeon E-2286M Processors Can Run 20 Demanding Apps Without Crashes or Significant Issue

The apps feature prominently in workflows for media and entertainment as well as in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) workflows.

Durham, NC, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Finding a workstation that meets the resource requirements for multiple essential apps can be time-consuming. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Intel NUC 9 Pro featuring an Intel Xeon E-2286M processor to see if it could handle 20 compute-intensive apps from independent software vendors such as Adobe, Autodesk, and Siemens that play crucial roles in media, entertainment, and AEC workflows. PT found that the Intel NUC ran each of the 20 apps without issue and allowed users to perform basic functions that professionals in those fields might routinely do.

According to the report, PT “took the system through scenarios of installing apps, performing routine tasks, and then closing out the apps. What’s more, the system packs a powerful computing punch in a small design, so it can hide on a desk and leave room for floor plans, blueprints, and sketch books.”

To learn more about the apps that the Intel Xeon E-2286M processor-powered Intel NUC 9 Pro ran successfully, read the full report at http://facts.pt/23tsj8s.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

