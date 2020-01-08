The SaaSy People Announces the Launch of Its Support as a Service Offering

The SaaSy People are a startup with a mission to transform the post-sale customer experience for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies.

Birmingham, United Kingdom, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The SaaSy People today announces the launch of its UK based Support as a Service offering. The SaaSy People works with Software as a Service (SaaS) companies looking to differentiate their customer experience by providing world-class customer support, onboarding and managed services to their customers.

With The SaaSy People, companies can concentrate on growing their business whilst The SaaSy People delight their existing customer base. In addition, The SaaSy People can also handle the onboarding of new customers to ensure end-users gain an amazing first impression and are able to quickly recognise the value of the companies product/service.

“We’re here to address the common problem that so many SaaS companies experience whilst focusing on growing their business; losing customers due to a poor post-sales experience. By partnering with us, companies are able to deliver world-class customer support without the headache of setting up internal teams and processes. Our unique approach allows us to onboard new companies within a matter of weeks so they can concentrate on accelerating their business,” said Reece Couchman, Founder and Director.

In recent years customer experience has continued to gain importance to the sustained growth of a business. A totally satisfied customer contributes 2.6 times as much revenue as a somewhat satisfied customer and 14 times as much revenue as a somewhat dissatisfied customer. The SaaSy People are in a perfect position to facilitate customer satisfaction, and help companies differentiate themselves from their competition.

“We want end-users to remember their interactions with our customer’s businesses for all the right reasons and recommend their product/service by word of mouth; which is not only the most organic form of advertising but also the most cost-effective and powerful. Thanks to our UK based unique offering, we hope that The SaaSy People will become a market leader in a world where customer experience will soon overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator,” said Couchman.

About

