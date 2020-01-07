(CES 2020) MicroEJ Collaborates with NXP on i.MX RT Crossover MCU-Based Solution for Appliances and Wearables

The MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) leverages NXP i.MX RT crossover MCUs targeting both the appliance and wearable markets thanks to the right balance between high performance, reduced footprint, and low power.** This collaboration accelerates time-to-market by several months by providing a highly integrated solution, from physical computation to software app design, delivering impressive user interfaces and smooth animations.

Las Vegas, NV, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MicroEJ, a leader in trusted embedded execution environments, and NXP a leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, announce their collaboration to offer wearable manufacturers a cost-cutting solution by using a smartphone-like virtual technology mindset on (very) low power devices. The new i.MX RT-based product line for appliances and wearables, coupled with MicroEJ VEE, addresses use cases for companies that need to decrease their bill of materials and power consumption, but don't want to sacrifice performance and user interface quality.

Constrained by a small, potentially round screen size, and a high pressure on electronic costs, wearable manufacturers have to constantly juggle between delivering outstanding graphical user interfaces while keeping the processor size as small as possible. MicroEJ’s virtualization solution makes design easier and faster: programmers quickly develop their product on virtual devices with fast iteration cycles, reuse user interface components, and cutting-edge languages technologies to design sharp graphics and fonts in vector format, smooth scrollbars and animations, with easy to manage activity applications for best-in-class user experience.

MicroEJ VEE expands across NXP’s MCU and microprocessor extensive portfolio (LPC and Kinetis® MCUs, i.MX RT crossover MCUs and i.MX applications processors) guarantying the right solution for each specific design. Its reduced footprint (less than 50KB of memory) enables great energy saving thanks to leveraging hardware accelerations, multi-cores, its unique smart RAM optimization, its very low deep sleep consumption, and its optimal BSP integration.

The combined solution includes an application store in order to store, reuse, share and deliver software components (virtual devices, hardware device references and applications), compatible across NXP’s portfolio. It allows customers to create secure app-oriented connected ecosystem, speed-up their timeto-market and scale-up product functionality in order to stay in touch with customer expectations.

“MicroEJ technology is currently used on millions of IoT devices across the world, and the demand is expanding amongst manufacturers,” mentions Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “By using the combined solutions from both NXP and MicroEJ, a customer can now achieve highly desirable IoT products, produced in less time, at a very attractive price.”

“MicroEJ’s virtualization technology with NXP’s i.MX RT crossover MCU brings a highly integrated solution for wearable and appliance applications,” said Joe Yu, Vice President and General Manager of the Low-Power MPU & MCU Product Line at NXP Semiconductors. “This collaboration helps free customers from the complexity of design, allowing them to spend more time in other areas and accelerate their time to market.”

This solution powered by MicroEJ and NXP i.MX RT crossover MCUs will be demonstrated at CES in MicroEJ booth 42767 in the Sands Expo Center, Level 2, Halls A-D.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development. Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 30 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: www.microej.com

