AIM Consulting Opens New Office in Chicago

Chicago, IL, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AIM Consulting, a national leader in technology solutions and services, is planting roots in the Chicago area with the expansion of a new office located at 125 Wacker Ave, Chicago, IL 60606. As part of Addison Group, AIM Consulting has been growing a presence in the Chicago market for some time. A full office expansion into this market has been top of mind since the partnership with Addison Group began. Business will commence immediately, Chicago will be AIM Consulting’s fifth office, joining Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, and Houston.

The Chicago expansion is a strategic part of AIM Consulting’s overall expansion plans:

“As our growth continues, we will remain true to our founding principles of establishing genuine, long-term relationships,” said Nathan Eimers, President of AIM Consulting. “The Chicago market has been calling our name for a while. With all the available consulting talent and new client opportunities, plus Chicago’s diverse marketplace, we expect Chicago will be a strong addition to the AIM Consulting organization.”

Founded in 2006, AIM Consulting provides industry-leading technology solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients across the United States, ranging from startups to the Fortune 500. AIM Consulting specializes in the areas of Enterprise Application Development, Data and Analytics, Cloud and Operations, Delivery Leadership, and Digital Experience and Mobile.

AIM Consulting’s Chicago office is open and serving the market immediately. Companies in need of Advanced Analytics, Customer Experience, Custom Application Development, and Multi-Cloud solutions, or technology resources should email ContactChicago@aimconsulting.com or submit an inquiry via the AIM Consulting website. Experienced recruiters or technology consultants interested in career opportunities can also apply via the website at aimconsulting.com.

About AIM Consulting

AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. AIM’s differentiation is our collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. We work with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal – their success. Founded in 2006, with offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, and Chicago, we are ranked among the fastest growing private companies and best companies to work for due to a long track record of success with our partners and consultants. Our long-term relationships with the best technology consulting talent allows us to deliver on expectations, execute on roadmaps, and drive modern technology initiatives.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a professional staffing and consulting firm offering industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Specializing in Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, Healthcare, Administration, Human Resources, and Engineering, Addison Group offers a full suite of professional services, including consulting, staffing and recruiting, and executive search through its network of companies and dozens of offices throughout the United States. Founded in 1999, Addison has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States as well as a top workplace and a Best of Staffing Company by Inavero. Learn more at AddisonGroup.com.

