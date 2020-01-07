Florida Keys Children's Shelter Raises the Bar on Fundraising Events

The 18th Annual Mayors' Ball is sure to be a draw with VIP American Realist Painter Adam S. Rote.

Tavernier, FL, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local non-profit reaches global audience through partnership with Adam S. Rote of ASR Art.

Ben Kemmer, CEO, along with the Mayors’ Ball Committee leadership, sought to raise the bar on fundraising by partnering with world renowned American Realist Painter, Adam S. Rote. The team made the decision to honor all Monroe County Mayors’ with the 18th Annual Mayors’ Ball by moving the location out of Key West where it has been hosted for the last 17 years to a central location. “The Florida Keys Children’s Shelter services children and families throughout Monroe County, therefore we thought it best to host the shelter’s largest annual fundraiser in a neutral location. We picked the beautiful Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida to host the annual event which will be held on January 11, 2020,” said Kemmer.

Key West Gallery was a supporter of FKCS for the 2019 Mayors’ Ball and extended a warm introduction to Adam to partner with for the 2020 event. Adam is donating one of his Alice in Wonderland Drink Me paintings for the only live auction item, which is perfect for the Mayors’ Ball in Wonderland Theme. The Alice series has become star studded; Adam has collaborated and co-signed with more Academy award and legendary performers then any living or passed artist in history. Rote says, “It is with great pleasure that I am able to join an amazing cause as many of my collectors have homes in the Florida Keys.” To view Adam’s work and other collections, visit adamrote.com.

In the community, the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, offers services to at risk youth and their families for counseling through the Monroe County School system and other non-profit agencies, as well as, having counselors visit family’s homes if necessary. To learn more about this amazing event and shelter please visit mayorsball.org.

The Florida Keys Children’s Shelter serves as the voice for children throughout the Florida Keys. With residential homes in Tavernier and Key West and all other services being offered throughout the Florida Keys.

