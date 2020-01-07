Market Overview

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group to Host Webinar for Association of Corporate Counsel - Northeast Region on How to Use an RFP to Manage Outside Counsel

PR.com  
January 07, 2020
Boston, MA, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Join ACC-Northeast and RFP Advisory Group for this expert webinar where you will learn how to use a request for proposal (RFP) as a tool to better manage outside counsel. Using the RFP Process effectively can help you pick the law firms that are the best fit for your company and your existing needs/budget.

The webinar will cover how to use an RFP to:

* create a preferred provider panel

* identify the best firm for a specific matter or project

* convert your pricing structure from the billable hour to an alternative fee arrangement (AFA)

* incorporate the latest technology and innovations into your legal strategy

* increase the diversity of the lawyers working on your matters

* create a set of outside counsel guidelines for your law firms to abide by

Attendees will learn the latest trends in how RFPs are being used, and best practices in how to structure and execute a successful RFP.

To Register for the complimentary webinar click: https://my.demio.com/ref/TlpwHMXk7predqmP

Contact Information:
RFP Advisory Group LLC
Matthew Prinn
857-400-4767
Contact via Email
rfpag.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/802755

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

