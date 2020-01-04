100+% growth year-over-year of Powered by MicroEJ smart and IoT devices; 37+ Million MicroEJ VEE flagship sold, embedded into everyday devices; Partners and customers part of the "Who's Who" of the embedded and IoT industries; All transversal needs: Security, User Interface, Communication, Realtime, Simulation

Las Vegas, NV, January 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MicroEJ provides the world’s first and only Standard On-Device Platform for cost-driven electronic Things, served by tens of millions of engineers all over the world.

The company has experienced exponential growth over the past few years both in the number of Powered by MicroEJ devices running its revolutionary virtualization container, and in the number of leading industry partners and customers in the smart devices industry: NXP, Sony, Murata, Silicon Labs, or Zebra Technologies just to name a few. MicroEJ's full public customer list can be found at www.microej.com/customer/

Since 2016, MicroEJ recorded a +100% year-over-year growth in the number of Powered by MicroEJ devices and 2019 is no exception, with tens of Million Powered by MicroEJ smart devices already in the market today, including healthcare products, telecommunications, wearables, industrial devices, and, more generally speaking, all kinds of embedded systems.

The company expects the extraordinary growth to continue well beyond 2020 fueling its global expansion. With roots in both the US and in Europe, MicroEJ has also seen over a 30% increase year-over-year in the number of new global customers that have licensed MicroEJ technology to build their smart or IoT devices.

MicroEJ is the only on-device-platform available on the market today to build highly secure, connected and cost-effective smart and IoT devices.

“What MicroEJ did is nothing less than extraordinary,” said Jeb Su, Principal Analyst at Atherton Research. “They’ve totally re-engineered the standard virtualization technology used by Android, and scaled it down by several order of magnitude to work on small IoT devices, thus opening this everyday device world to the tens of millions of developers that are currently developing apps for Android devices like smartphones, TVs, or smart speakers which explains its runaway success in the marketplace today.”

Fast Facts:

- 6 offices worldwide: US, France, Japan, South Korea, China, Romania

- Over $30 million invested in Research and Development, mostly self-funded

- MicroEJ VEE is the only secure on-device platform in the market today optimized to run on low- cost, low-powered smart and IoT devices, allowing millions of engineers to apply and re-use their smartphone knowledge to develop smart applications for any devices

“Both Android and MicroEJ architectures share the same virtualization core technology making it possible for device manufacturers to benefit from what created the success of the smartphone industry: software assets capitalization (write once, reuse on every device), and secure execution under control of a virtual container,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “It allows device manufacturers to experiment with incremental innovation to follow market changes, to improve security, while at the same time reducing complexity synonym of costs reduction.”

MicroEJ will be attending CES 2020 (Sands Expo, Hall A-D, booth 42767) as well as CES Unveiled, showcasing live consumers and IoT applications of market-winning products from renowned brands.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: www.microej.com

