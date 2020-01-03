POWER Magazine's Winter 2020 Issue Highlights Olivia Newton-John and Other Amazing Women Who Give Back by Helping Others

Manhasset, NY, January 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized highlights celebrities, icons and professional hardworking women who give back by helping others in their winter 2020 issue.

POWER Magazine wants to inspire women to set new goals for 2020. What better way to accomplish this than to highlight celebrities, icons and hardworking professional women who have faced their challenges head on and are giving back by helping others to reach their goals.

America’s sweetheart, Olivia Newton-John, is showcased on the cover of the winter 2020 issue. Olivia Newton-John is a vibrant, creative individual who is beloved around the globe as both a singer and actress. While dealing with her own recurrences of cancer, she talks openly about her health journey, most recently with her book, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” She created the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Australia and has raised more than $2 million to find a new way to treat cancer to help others facing this illness.

Brenda Braxton is a Tony Award nominated entertainer, actress, author and entrepreneur, appearing on Broadway in many of the top shows including Dreamgirls and Smokey Joe’s Café. In realizing the importance of giving back, Brenda founded a nonprofit organization called “Leading Ladies Just for Teens,” (LLJFT) which offers seminars geared toward empowering young girls. She also launched Act 2... Now What?, seminar/workshops designed to give women over 50 help and encouragement to proceed with the next phase of their lives.

Chef, best-selling author and television personality Carla Hall grew up surrounded by soul food. Carla believes food connects us all. She is very active with a number of charities and nonprofits that reflect her passion for causes close to her heart including Helen Keller International that works to improve the lives of those with blindness.

Chimene Van Gundy is a real estate investor and entrepreneur with Outstanding Real Estate Solutions, Inc. and Mobile Home Millions, LLC. Realizing the desperate need for mobile homes and affordable housing, she focused her real estate career on this niche market. She is now known as the “Queen of Mobile Homes.” With all her success, Chimene continues to teach others that manufactured housing or mobile homes are not trailer trash.

POWER realizes that giving back and contributing to society provides a sense of purpose, expands your network, unlocks potential skills, and that sharing your expertise with others helps you grow. They hope this winter issue of POWER Magazine inspires women to give back and help others in the New Year.

