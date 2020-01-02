The College Investor Ranks the Best Tax Software of 2020

The College Investor, one of the most read personal finance websites, reaching over 3 million people per month, has come out with their 2020 comprehensive guide to The Best Tax Software for consumers. This year includes best free file, best software for investors, and more.

In this year’s guide, The College Investor has expanded the categories to include:

-Best Free File

-Best for Student Loan Borrowers

-Best for those who Itemize

-Best for stock market investors

-Best for crypto-currency investors

-Best for landlords

-Best for side hustlers and gig workers

-Best for small business owners

-Best software for support and audit assistance

-Best for virtual tax preparation

“With the tax season fast approaching, we felt it was our duty, as part of our mission, to compile a master list of the best tax software of 2020,” said Mr. Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.

“Taxpayers can now find all the available tax filing software options on The College Investor, and make an informed decision as to which tool would best suit their needs. Each software ranking is accompanied by a thorough review for each of the available options, aiming to showcase the pros and cons of every software package. What’s more, this year we’ve increased our video reviews so that consumers can get a virtual walk-through of tax software options and understand what they’re getting.”

The College Investor posts fresh content related to the areas of personal finance, investing, and student loan debt, and more, on a regular basis. The College Investor also hosts a daily podcast on money topics, which can be found here.

To learn more about The College Investor, please visit: www.thecollegeinvestor.com

