Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development

SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification.

Mannsville, NY, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SperryCo, LLC, a woman owned and operated geotechnical construction company, was awarded the State Certification of a Women Business Enterprise (WBE).

As a New York State WBE certified business, the agency will be listed on the NYS MWBE Directory of Certified Firms which will allow for partnerships with many facilities including state agencies that are required to work with a WBE certified business.

To empower and increase the number of certified businesses who are minority or women owned, Governor Cuomo signed into legislation the Minority and Women Owned Enterprises (MWBE) certification. This title is awarded to the companies who fulfill the requirements as instructed by the DMWBD who also have a significant presence in the region.

SperryCo is a geotechnical construction company located in Mannsville, NY. Founded by Erin Sperry, SperryCo offers a broad range of services for the heavy highway and commercial markets. The SperryCo team provides deep foundation solutions such as micropiles and support of excavation systems. To learn more about SperryCo and what they can offer their clients, please call 315-816-1881.

