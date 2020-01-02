Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Authors 4th Most Popular Legal Marketing Blog Post of 2019 for Attorney at Work

Boston, MA, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group authored the 4th most read legal marketing blog post of 2019 for the law blog - Attorney at Work.

The post, entitled "5 Questions to Ask Before Responding to an RFP" focuses on questions law firms should consider before agreeing to move forward with an RFP response. With the growth in the volume of RFPs hitting the legal market, it's important that law firms have a process in place that evaluates each opportunity.

Attorney at Work is a blog that provides law practice tips delivered daily. Each morning, Attorney at Work subscribers receive a free Daily Dispatch email with a link to the day’s post - sound ideas on anything from getting clients to solving the “slammed with work but chronically short on time” dilemma. At Attorney at Work, their goal is to give you the inspiration and information you need to create a law practice - and a life - you love.

RFP Advisory Group is a consulting company that specializes in request for proposals in the legal industry. RFP Advisory Group provides RFP focused consulting services to both buyers and sellers of legal services.

Contact Information:

RFP Advisory Group LLC

Matthew Prinn

857-400-4767

Contact via Email

rfpag.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/802543

Press Release Distributed by PR.com