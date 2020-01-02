Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses for Burn Management, Wound Care, and Other Medical Conditions

The company aims to make workplaces in Canada safer by helping employees learn the fundamentals of first aid.

Coquitlam, Canada, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- According to the World Health Organization, burns are the fifth most common cause of non-fatal injuries - especially among children. They’re also responsible for 180,000 deaths every year, worldwide. To overcome the issue in Canada, Metro Safety Training has dedicated its efforts to provide appropriate safety courses for burns and wounds.

Elaborating on the issue, a representative of the company stated, “Burns can either affect the surface of the skin or penetrate the skin’s layers and cause significant damage to the body, depending on severity. At Metro Safety Training, we equip individuals to help themselves and their peers in cases like this - until they’re rushed to a hospital. Our burn-related courses are accredited with the Canadian Red Cross and are accessible to everyone.”

Medical emergencies like burns and injuries are very common at workplaces. These emergencies are not limited to falls, slips, and physical injuries. Employees can find themselves faced with all sorts of medical emergencies, including a heart attack, asthma, epilepsy, burns, and panic attacks. Most conventional first aid kits are not too helpful in cases like these, which is why workplace safety issues continue to be a problem.

Metro Safety Training aims to make Canadian workplaces safer by addressing all of these concerns holistically. Their curriculum is extensive and deals with all sorts of injuries, wounds, and burns. Not only do they help employees walk through the world of first aid, but they also teach them the fundamentals of sudden medical emergencies.

The occupational first aid courses are divided into three levels. The course also focuses on spinal injuries, controlling bleeding, shock management, respiratory failure, and distress.

The spokesperson continued, “We take pride in the fact that most of our students have notified us of reduced injury claims and work time loss at their workplaces. Towards the end of the program, our students also have to take an exam with the Worker’s Compensation Board to ensure that they’re ready to deal with such workplace challenges.”

Metro Safety Training also provides workplace safety courses and forklift training and fall protection training and to ensure safer workplaces in British Columbia.

About the Company

Metro Safety Training provides first aid training courses and workplace training courses in British Columbia. They have been serving the residents of the area for over ten years and are renowned for their exceptional training courses.

