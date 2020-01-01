Market Overview

Somax Golfer Increases Average Drive from 290 to 350 in Four Weeks

PR.com  
January 01, 2020 3:00am   Comments
High school golfer surprised to see his average drive increase from 290 yards to 350 yards after microfibers created from lifting weights were released at Somax Performance Institute.

Tiburon, CA, January 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- High school golfer went from shooting in the 90's with an average drive of 290 yards to a 1.5 index while driving the ball an average of 350 yards in just four weeks at the Somax Performance Institute in Tiburon, CA, just north of San Francisco.

Somax has a long history of improving golf performance far beyond conventional golf training. One of its pro golfers won the US Open as a rookie. Another improved his tour putting average from #113 to #1.

Somax improves golf performance by releasing microfibers (mild scar tissue) in the connective tissue between the muscles, which usually form as a result of injury or lifting weights. As the microfibers are released, flexibility is improved far beyond what stretching alone can do (somaxsports.com).

Once the microfibers are released, Somax then teaches its golfers a more efficient ground-up swing to take advantage of the strength and power in their legs and hips.

Contact Information:
Somax Performance Institute
Bob Prichard
415-435-9880
Contact via Email
www.somaxsports.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/802511

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

