AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced that its InRackCDU™ Rack level direct to chip (D2C) liquid cooling solution has been chosen by a global Server OEM for an upcoming refresh of an existing server product platform targeting the HPC segment.

The servers will be offered worldwide by the undisclosed OEM to HPC data center customers with the option to use Asetek's liquid cooling. Market release is expected before year-end 2020. Asetek will support the OEM with final product integration and testing.

"This is the company's first ever design win with a true global server OEM and an important and significant step in maturing our data center business. Energy efficiency, density and waste heat recovery is increasingly on the agenda and now we will be able to reach a broad range of end-customers worldwide," said André S. Eriksen, CEO and Founder of Asetek. "The design win is in line with our long-term strategy of increasing end-user adoption through new and existing OEMs."

A server product platform is typically upgraded every 18 to 24 months. Early estimates indicate a revenue potential of USD 4 to 5 million over the course of the product life. Asetek plans to provide further information about the OEM customer and product platform at time of market release.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:



CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen

+45-2125-7076, email: ceo@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-to-supply-liquid-cooling-solutions-to-global-server-oem,c3024268

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-to-supply-liquid-cooling-solutions-to-global-server-oem-300996740.html

SOURCE Asetek