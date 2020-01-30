Rippe & Kingston Partners With ClientPay To Ease Payment Acceptance For Law Firms

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientPay (www.clientpay.com), an award-winning digital payment acceptance solution for law firms, recently announced its integration partnership with Rippe & Kingston, a leading provider of financial and practice management software for law firms. Through the integration of ClientPay's cloud-based payment acceptance solution with the Rippe & Kingston Legal Management System (LMS), firms can now streamline their financial processes and eliminate errors when processing credit card payments from their clients — without leaving the LMS environment.

"Rippe & Kingston's LMS integration with ClientPay has been an extremely positive asset to our firm, helping to elevate financial efficiency, streamline our payment processing, and eliminate errors throughout these critical operations," said Glenn Saul, controller at Margolis Edelstein, a law firm serving clients from offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. "We've benefited from reduced time spent on invoicing since everything is done within the LMS. We're very happy with the results we've seen thus far — and we're pleased that our clients can enjoy the convenience and speed of paying via credit card."

"It can be difficult for law firms to collect credit and debit card payments from clients in a timely and secure fashion," added Vince Arnoldi, president and leader of product development for ClientPay. "We're honored to be Rippe & Kingston's primary partner for third-party electronic payments. We will continuously evolve our integration to further streamline payment acceptance and ease the payment process for our joint clients."

For more information about implementing Rippe & Kingston's software with ClientPay integration, law firms may contact ClientPay at 855-299-0476, Rippe & Kingston at 513-241-1375, or Rippe & Kingston support at 513-977-4545.

About Rippe & Kingston

Rippe & Kingston is the fastest growing legal tech firm in the U.S. Having delivered critical firsts for more than 30 years, Rippe is a recognized Tier 1 provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. Its community now has 40,000+ members as it continues on its mission to ease lawyers' management burdens and maximize their firm's performance.

About ClientPay

Based in St. Paul, Minn., ClientPay is an award-winning technology solution developed to make life easier for professional service firms through innovations in digital payment processing. ClientPay has been acknowledged as an industry leader, having been awarded the Software & Information Industry Association's (SIIA) Best Financial Technology Solution at the 2018 CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Through integrations with some of the legal industry's top matter management platforms, ClientPay helps companies get paid faster and reduce write-offs while eliminating billing errors. Learn more at https://www.clientpay.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rippe--kingston-partners-with-clientpay-to-ease-payment-acceptance-for-law-firms-300995761.html

SOURCE ClientPay