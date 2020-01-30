Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting Partners With The Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting is pleased to announce a major sponsorship with the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club.

Under the terms of the agreement, staffing and recruiting firm Staffmax will be the Official Sponsor of the "Staffmax Ice Crew & Promotions Team". It's logo will be on the Ice Crew shovels and will be highly visible during the ice clearing portions of the game. In addition, the Staffmax logo will be featured in LED signage on the Power Bar and the Scoreboard during the Ice Crew appearances. Staffmax will also appear on Rinkboard advertisements.

"We are very proud to be official sponsors with the Ottawa Senators. This further expands our brand in Ottawa and promotes us to the entire National Capital Region Community. As long-term sponsors of the Winnipeg Jets, we have found great value in NHL sponsorships," said Staffmax President Kevin Gill.

Staffmax has also partnered with and made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

About Staffmax:

Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting, headquartered in Winnipeg and with offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa and Vancouver is a provider of High-Quality Temporary Staffing and Full-Service Permanent Recruiting Services across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies, Staffmax combines High-Tech with High-Touch to solve their clients staffing & recruiting needs. Staffmax.ca

