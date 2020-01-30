ADL enters framework agreement with NTA Ireland for up to 600 double-deck Enviro400ER plug-in hybrid buses

LARBERT, Scotland, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has signed a framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of up to 600 Enviro400ER double deck hybrid buses, capable of running in zero emission mode for at least 2.5 kilometres. The agreement includes an initial firm order for 100 buses.

The single supplier framework agreement covers the purchase of double deck diesel-electric hybrid buses and will run for up to five years. ADL was selected in a comprehensive procurement process in which the company provided the most economically advantageous offer. The first 100 buses, awarded on a firm contract, are to be delivered in autumn 2020 and the NTA will be able to exercise options for a further 500 vehicles to reflect vehicle requirements over the coming years, representing a significant addition to ADL's backlog.

The Enviro400ER is a double deck diesel-electric hybrid, capable of at least 2.5 kilometres continuous electric range with no exhaust emissions. It utilises the BAE Systems Series-ER hybrid system with a 32kWh next-generation lithium-ion battery energy storage system that can be charged externally via a plug-in connection, meeting the requirements of the European Union's Clean Vehicles Directive.

In addition to its continuous zero tailpipe emissions range, the Enviro400ER switches off its diesel engine at low speeds during approach to and departure from stops and when stationary.

The buses will be 11.0 metres long and will have City style bodywork which has been adapted to suit requirements in the Republic of Ireland. The first 100 buses will seat 66 passengers and will have separate spaces for wheelchair users and passengers travelling with buggies. The framework agreement provides the opportunity to adjust the specifications of further vehicles to suit other operating requirements.

Alexander Dennis Chief Executive Colin Robertson comments: "We are delighted to have been chosen by Ireland's National Transport Authority for the supply of up to 600 clean buses. Our Enviro400ER electric range hybrid bus will reduce emissions and passengers will love the smooth journey experience, while drivers are bound to enjoy a great working environment in its spacious cab. This order confirms our strategy of leading the market with the widest range of low and zero emission buses, enabling us to offer the right vehicle for each requirement."

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

