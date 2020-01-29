Beach Investment Management Improves Its Acquisition Process With Yardi Matrix

SANTA BARBARA, California, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Investment Management, an affiliate of The Beach Company, often has multiple property transactions in progress and dozens more under consideration. Instead of being overwhelmed by this volume, the company makes informed acquisition and investment decisions using Yardi® Matrix, a comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage real estate investments.

"Yardi Matrix lets us see not only rents in the area but also key demographic data such as median area income, home prices, population growth and occupancy rates. This is the granular data that we need to identify strong acquisition opportunities," said Darby Parker, Acquisitions Manager for Beach Investment Management. "It's great to have the macro view, but we need the live, minute-to-minute detail on properties and submarkets that Yardi Matrix provides. We can get this information fast, often while mobile. Yardi Matrix is truly an invaluable data source."

Data collected by Yardi Matrix helps The Beach Company understand whether a local market can support rent increases, and what property repair and maintenance costs can be expected. This data and additional information on residential, commercial and regional housing markets can be turned into comps or documents for underwriters, analysts, investors and others.

"Yardi Matrix is like having another expert in the room who helps us reach a decision and identify appropriate action. It provides unparalleled market exposure and insight," Parker said.

About Beach Investment Management

Beach Investment Management is the manager for The Beach Investment Fund, a discretionary fund aimed at investing in select multifamily real estate properties throughout the southeastern United States. Utilizing The Beach Company's extensive background in real estate investment, development, and management, the Fund acquires multifamily properties and implements a clear, discernible strategy to improve operations, increase cash flows, and ultimately create significant value for both tenants and investors. For more information, contact Louie Soffner at LSoffner@thebeachcompany.com.

About The Beach Company

Founded in 1945 and based in Charleston, S.C., The Beach Company is well known for real estate development and has a diverse set of interests including residential and resort properties, office buildings, shopping centers, industrial parks and land across the Southeast. For more information, visit thebeachcompany.com.

About Yardi Matrix

Yardi® Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email matrix@yardi.com, call (480) 663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

