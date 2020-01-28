Brooklyn Candle Studio Announces Collaboration With Artist Allison Kunath

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of collaborations with West Elm and Lululemon, Brooklyn Candle Studio is proud to announce a new product line created in tandem with California-based artist Allison Kunath . Launching February 1st, the line features three different scented candles housed in 10-ounce reusable ceramic containers adorned with Kunath's abstract drawings of the female figure.

In an effort to contribute to the fight for gender equality and women's autonomy, ten percent of proceeds from each candle will be donated to three different female-centric charitable organizations every quarter. Those organizations include Planned Parenthood , Equality Now , and the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE) .

Brooklyn Candle Studio founder Tamara Mayne discovered Kunath's work online, and was deeply moved by its beauty, balanced simplicity and abstraction. Following a long phone conversation in which they discussed how to create candles which could also live on as both works of art and symbols of women's rights, the pair decided to join forces.

"It's a real honor to be invited to collaborate with a brand who shares my vision," says Kunath. "I'm proud to have created a custom series capturing the essence of feminine grace, strength and beauty for a product that shares proceeds with organizations I believe in so deeply."

"A confluence of events—the #Metoo movement, the Women's March, the election and its aftermath—ignited a desire to use my position as an entrepreneur to contribute more to progress," says Mayne. "As a woman, a minority and a working mother, I've identified with many of the challenges and struggles unique to women. We are thrilled to be donating to organizations working tirelessly to provide resources to those less fortunate, and are proud that this impact will be felt long after these special candles burn out."

All Brooklyn Candle Studio's products are 100% soy wax-derived from American-grown soybeans, 100% vegan and petroleum-free, for an eco-friendly clean burn with lead-free cotton wicks. Crafted at the company's factory in Brooklyn's Industry City complex, the new line features:

Candle 1:

A heart of soothing notes of lush currant and fig is anchored by a grounding background of amber and sandalwood.

Candle 2:

Comforting elements of hinoki cypress commingle with the warmth of sandalwood and cedar leaf—woody notes which evoke strength and character.

Candle 3:

A symphony of fresh and aromatic notes of sage, pine, and spruce brings to mind an early morning walk in nature—dewy, fresh and green, recalling rebirth and renewal.

For more information or to request samples, please reach out to Brooklyn Candle Studio at press@brooklyncandlestudio.com .

About Tamara Mayne and Brooklyn Candle Studio:

Tamara Mayne is a designer and entrepreneur who founded Brooklyn Candle Studio in 2013. Creatively unfulfilled after jobs in the finance and technology fields, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2009 to study graphic design. She began making candles as gifts for friends and family in 2012 and soon became deeply immersed in aromatherapy and candle-making. Brooklyn Candle Studio seeks to create beautifully packaged, natural candles at an affordable price point. Having expanded far beyond its modest roots, Brooklyn Candle Studio products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, West Elm, Anthropologie and Whole Foods.

About Allison Kunath:

Allison Kunath's work is fueled by the tension between her need for both solitude and connection. Creating self-reflective work that explores various forms of communication, the California-based Kunath uses her relationships as her main inspiration. Her studio works are primarily on paper and canvas, and her murals can be found in the United States, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Costa Rica.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooklyn-candle-studio-announces-collaboration-with-artist-allison-kunath-300993645.html

SOURCE Brooklyn Candle Studio