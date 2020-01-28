Market Overview

Speedcast Wins Cellular Backhaul Contract with Leading Mexican Mobile Operator

PRNewswire  
January 28, 2020 9:08am   Comments
MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast, the world's most trusted provider of remote communications and IT services (ASX: SDA), announced today that is has been awarded a 12-month contract with the second largest mobile operator in Mexico. Speedcast's fully managed, end-to-end cellular backhaul solution will help the mobile operator expand its network and provide connectivity to sites where other type of communication is unavailable.

(PRNewsfoto/Speedcast International Ltd)

"We are extending a long-standing partnership with one of the top U.S. mobile operators into this new market," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, at Speedcast. "Cellular service is an excellent way to reach remote and rural populations, and we look forward to empowering one of the leading operators in the Mexican market with our highly reliable backhaul service."

Using Speedcast's cellular backhaul service, the operator will have access to an extensive network of networks that includes terrestrial MPLS, LTE, 5G and the largest portfolio of satellite capacity in the world. Offering a flexible pay-as-you-grow business model, Speedcast's backhaul service will help the operator cost-effectively expand its mobile coverage into new markets and grow its revenue. Speedcast's 24/7 design, installation, and engineering support will ensure a smooth deployment.

About Speedcast International Limited
Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.
© 2020 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

