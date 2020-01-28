NASA Awards ASRC Federal Subsidiary $350M Contract to Support Program Analysis and Control V (PAAC V)

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASRC Federal System Solutions has been awarded the Program Analysis and Control V (PAAC V) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center. The single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contact has a five-year period of performance and a value of approximately $350 million.

The ASRC Federal System Solutions team will provide a wide range of mission support services including general business, planning and scheduling, earned value management, document management, configuration management and general accounting, assisting NASA in its planning and managing of missions, programs and projects.

"We are proud to have earned the opportunity to continue our partnership with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center on the PAAC V contract," said Mark Gray, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "We are committed to further evolving our customer partnership to ensure mission success and deliver the services and solutions needed to support NASA's space exploration and Earth Sciences missions."

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center is one of NASA's major field centers and is dedicated to the development and operation of unmanned spacecraft for scientific research. Since its inception in 1959, NASA Goddard has been involved in numerous key agency programs.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies (including ASRC Federal System Solutions) that deliver engineering, information technology, infrastructure support, professional and technical services to U.S. civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal companies have employees in over 40 states across the U.S. focused on providing reliable, cost-efficient services that help government customers achieve mission success. Headquartered in Beltsville, Md., ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.asrcfederal.com

