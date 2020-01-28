Scandinavian Airlines Ireland Implements OpenAirlines' SkyBreathe® to Save Fuel and Reduce their CO2 Emissions

TOULOUSE, France, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian Airlines Ireland Ltd, Irish subsidiary of Scandinavia's leading airline, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), announced the successful implementation of OpenAirlines' SkyBreathe® eco-flying solution to pursue their commitment to sustainable development.

SkyBreathe® Fuel Efficiency is an innovative solution using Big Data Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to automatically analyze billions of data points from Flight Recorders. By combining them with data from the actual flight conditions (Payload, weather conditions, flight path, ATC constraints, etc.), the software identifies the most relevant saving opportunities.

Based on this information, SAS Ireland benefits from an accurate and deep understanding of fuel usage through all phases of flight to implement the most efficient procedures without compromising safety.

"As part of SAS Group, SAS Ireland has many initiatives in motion to lower its CO2 emissions and other environmental impacts. To go further, we needed to have a better understanding of our fuel consumption, that's why we selected SkyBreathe®. The software will be a great asset to help us achieve our goals." said Eoin O'Malley, Flight Operations Manager at SAS Ireland.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by SAS Ireland to further reduce their fuel consumption. There is an important pressure on airlines to increase profitability while reducing their carbon impact. By using SkyBreathe®, our customers reduce their first cost driver by 2 to 5%, while allowing them to become a leader in environmental excellence," explains Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines.

SAS Ireland joins the large community of airlines adopting SkyBreathe® to improve their fuel efficiency, including Norwegian, Malaysia Airlines, Transavia and Atlas Air.

About SAS Ireland

SAS Ireland is an Irish subsidiary of SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, carrying more than 30 million passengers annually to, from and within Scandinavia. The airline connects three main hubs - Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm - with 125 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainable values, SAS will reduce total carbon emissions by 25 percent and operate with biofuel equivalent to equal the total consumption of fuel used to operate all domestic SAS flights, by 2030. In addition to airline operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of Star Alliance™ and together with partner airlines offers almost 19,000 daily flights to more than 1,300 destinations around the world

More information: https://www.sasgroup.net/en/

About OpenAirlines:

OpenAirlines is an international software company based in Toulouse, with offices in Hong Kong, and Miami. It provides consulting and software solutions for airlines flight operations. Since 2006, OpenAirlines has been on a mission to help airlines save 2-5% of their fuel consumption with its innovative eco-flying solution SkyBreathe. The software uses Big Data algorithms and automatically analyses the large amount of available data in flight data recorders to assess flights' efficiency.

Today, more than 35 airlines all over the world use OpenAirlines' software.

In 2019, their customers saved more than 150 million USD and 590,000 tons of CO2.

More information: www.openairlines.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scandinavian-airlines-ireland-implements-openairlines-skybreathe-to-save-fuel-and-reduce-their-co2-emissions-300993716.html

SOURCE OpenAirlines