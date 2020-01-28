Netrounds and Itential to Automate Provisioning and Testing of Global Network Services

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrounds, the leading provider of software-based automated active assurance solutions, today announced "Zero Touch Provisioning and Testing" - a Proof of Concept (PoC) conducted in partnership with Itential that demonstrates the drastic benefits that global enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) can achieve with network automation solutions.

More than 60% of network degradations are first found by end-users - or not at all - as shown by a recent survey. This is often a result of not all service deliveries being tested prior to onboarding the end-user. This leads to resource-demanding efforts being required by the customer service desk and field engineers to restore the service to its working state.

Many enterprises and CSPs are now in the process of deploying software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) services in order to increase bandwidth at a lower cost and to achieve centralized management of the remote branches. SD-WAN also enables deployment of virtual network functions at the edge, which allows for more flexible and dynamic service creation. In order to confirm that services work when being provisioned, teams working with service delivery, engineering and operations must collaborate and leverage a combined automated provisioning and active testing solution that verifies services on the data plane, in the same way as end-users.

In the joint PoC, Netrounds and Itential demonstrate how to automate the most complex networks, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and ensure that high-quality services are delivered right the first time, and right all the time.

"The ability to measure network performance from the customer perspective before the service is handed over to the customer ensures that there are less support tickets and returning calls. This drastically reduces operational costs and increases customer satisfaction," said Anders Bergsten, VP Product Management at Netrounds. "A key enabler for this is our lightweight test agents, which measure across network layers, from the edge to the clouds. In our partnership with Itential, our automation capabilities are used across the full service life cycle to safeguard the customer experience."

"Combining Itential's multi-domain Network Automation Platform with active testing and monitoring from Netrounds allows CSPs and global enterprises to quickly and dynamically deploy new assured services," said Dafydd Perry, Director of Technical Sales, EMEA at Itential. "Implementing this solution allows organizations to achieve agile, assured network operations through true closed-loop automation."

Visit Itential booth 24A in the World of Solutions at Cisco Live EMEA 27-31 January, or schedule a meeting here for a live demo or technical deep dive.

About Netrounds

Netrounds provides a software-based and fully automatable solution for active network testing and monitoring with unmatched measurement capabilities across physical and multi-cloud network environments. Netrounds is easily deployed at any location from the public cloud to campus sites, measuring metrics that matter for customers, from Layer 1 to Layer 7. Netrounds is used by hundreds of network operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide. For further information, please visit www.netrounds.com.

About Itential

Itential provides powerful network automation software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes. We are committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We are exclusively focused on delivering network automation solutions that help our customers realize their vision of digital transformation. Our solutions leverage the latest thinking, open standards, open architectures, partners and best practices to drive network operations and maximize the impact of automation. Learn more at www.itential.com.

