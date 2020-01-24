Jacobs Selected to Design Commercial Waste Building for Sacramento County

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Sacramento County Department of Waste Management and Recycling (DWMR) to deliver consulting and design services for a new commercial waste building at the county's North Area Recovery Station (NARS) in North Highlands.

Opened in 1972, NARS operates as the sole, full service solid waste drop-off facility in northern Sacramento County. This fast-track project will provide critical infrastructure for DWMR to address the greater Sacramento region's increase in waste quantities and meet requirements of California Senate Bill (SB) 1383, aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and increasing organic waste recycling. To achieve these objectives and proactively address the resulting compliance dates, DWMR requires the new commercial waste building to be operational by fall 2021.

The project brings together two industry leading firms in solid waste facility design, Jacobs and subcontractor JR Miller & Associates (JRMA), which have collectively delivered more than 150 transfer station designs and more than 100 working solid waste transfer, processing and organics facilities in California.

"This is a multifaceted solid waste project that requires optimization of current as well as future facilities," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom. "Our design will incorporate construction phasing to meet the accelerated schedule while minimizing impacts to existing operations."

The scope of services involves assisting DWMR with the design of the enclosed commercial waste building and its supporting infrastructure, including the geotechnical design of ramps and a trench adjacent to the new facility; a trench drain storm sewer design; and the design of an air filtration system to treat odors from the building. The enclosed commercial waste building will receive both organic wastes and commercially collected municipal solid waste.

Meeting the sustainability challenge, Jacobs partners with public and private waste management providers to respond to rapidly evolving regulations, the shortage of critical infrastructure and the volatile recycling and commodity markets. Helping clients provide sustainable, adaptable infrastructure to achieve the recycling, upcycling and re-use objectives of the circular economy is good for communities and good for the planet.

