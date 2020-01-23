Magna Finance Company selects Input 1 Premium Billing System as their platform for the future

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a digital billing and payments provider to the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Magna Finance Company has selected Input 1's Premium Billing System as the digital cloud platform for its insurance premium finance business.

Headquartered in Worcester, MA, Magna Finance has been a provider of premium financing services in the state of Massachusetts since 1980. Magna provides commercial and consumer financing to insurance agents and their policyholders.

Magna built its business by developing and cultivating special relationships with each of their agents, understanding the varying and specific needs of each client. Magna was recently finding it difficult to deliver the digital services that their customers were looking for using their legacy software system. After a lengthy evaluation process, Magna selected Input 1. "We selected Input 1's Premium Billing System because of the expansive features available right out of the box. PBS was clearly designed by people who understand premium financing, and the system is extremely intuitive. Many of the features we needed already existed in a mature and highly functional way. None of the other solutions we looked at were as refined or complete," said Gregory Kozacka, President of Magna Finance Company. "With Input 1 and PBS, we now have the technology and the support infrastructure to complement our client-centric focus and take us forward to meet the needs of our growing business."

"When we first were introduced to Greg and the Magna team, we were immediately impressed with the emphasis they placed on efficiency and streamlined operations – as well as how they fostered a responsive and effective work environment. As we learned more about their business, we saw a greater opportunity to help Greg meet his goals through technological advancements that could improve the digital customer journey in a way that their service center already did. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Magna Finance to the Input 1 family of customers," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1.

About Magna Finance Company

Magna Finance Company offers financing for a wide range of policy types including, personal auto, homeowners, dwelling-fire, commercial auto, general liability, and various other commercial policies. Magna has been serving agents for over 40 years. Visit www.magnafinance.com

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has been providing billing and payments services, software, premium financing, and specialty consulting services to insurance carriers, managing general agencies, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout the United States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands. The company's software and internet services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. For more information, visit: www.input1.com

