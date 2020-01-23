Superstar Mohamed Hamaki performs in Dubai in partnership with OPPO

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated Arabic singer Mohamed Hamaki performed at The Pointe Palm, Dubai on January 17 in partnership with the leading global technology company, OPPO. The company collaborated with the superstar to endorse OPPO's latest smartphone series, Reno2, to further strengthen its brand presence in the MENA market.

Hamaki recently launched his first song with OPPO Reno2 series, "Tearaf Bahebak Leh", which features catchy rhymes and highlights the standout features of the smartphone series, such as its quad cameras and super steady video. The song was a huge hit on social media, receiving almost 6 million views on YouTube in less than one week.

Ethan Xue, President, OPPO Middle East & Africa, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with the superstar Mohamed Hamaki, to represent OPPO in Egypt and the Middle East. Mohamed has a strong artistic track record of successes and a huge fan base across the region, and we believe that, with his captivating personality and incredible talent, he is the ideal ambassador to represent OPPO as a young and innovative brand."

"It is an honor to represent such an iconic and reputable brand as OPPO," said Hamaki. "OPPO has a strong brand spirit and identity that I really connect with. It's youthful and creative, and the Reno2 is a fantastic smartphone to capture life as it happens. It's clear to me why OPPO has become such a popular brand in the region in such a short time, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

Launched in Q4 2019, OPPO Reno2 Series, comprising the Reno2 and Reno2F models, is packed with photography-enhancing features such as the Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Video feature, 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra-Wide-Angle lens and a shark fin pop-up camera.

OPPO has pioneered several industry breakthrough technologies in line with its objective of making premium technology more accessible for consumers.

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 10 R&D Institutes and centers around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

