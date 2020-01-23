Mythics Awarded OMNIA Partners Contract to Provide Oracle Cloud and Technology Solutions to State, Local and Education Customers Nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and award-winning value-added reseller and systems integrator today announced it has been awarded a contract through OMNIA Partners, formerly National IPA, to provide Oracle technology solutions to over 60,000 participating agencies throughout the United States. This national cooperative contract offers a streamlined, efficient, and competitively priced procurement mechanism for Oracle Cloud (Applications and Infrastructure), software, technical support, engineered systems, hardware, and training, as well as enabling, managed and on-demand services.

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is a leading national cooperative purchasing organization providing world-class government procurement resources and solutions to local and state government agencies, school districts (K-12), higher education institutions, and nonprofits looking for the best overall supplier government pricing. Region 4 Education Service Center (ESC) in Houston, TX served as the lead public agency and awarded Mythics the 2-year contract, which also includes two additional 1-year renewal options.

"OMNIA Partners is pleased that one of our lead agencies, Region 4 ESC, selected Mythics in a competitive solicitation process as the supplier for Oracle products and related services. Region 4 Education Service Center has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Mythics since their initial award in 2015. Through the years, Mythics has proven to be a leading partner for Oracle products and services, which is why they were selected as the sole provider in a competitive solicitation process completed by Region 4 ESC. The broad scope of the contract, which includes Oracle Cloud, software , engineered systems, consulting, managed services, and much more, will be extremely beneficial to public agencies nationwide." Allan McCombs, Senior Vice President of Sales, OMNIA Partners, Public Sector.

The contract provides access to Oracle Cloud services and associated training, consulting and implementation services to participating agencies across the entire United States including:

K-12 School Districts

Cities

Counties

Municipalities

Public Schools

State Agencies

State Colleges and Universities

Utilities

As an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) 10x Partner of The Year, and Oracle Certified Cloud Implementer (OCIE), with more than 19 years of Oracle experience and thousands of successful Oracle technology implementations, Mythics is uniquely positioned to provide participants of OMNIA Partners, formerly National IPA, with cost-effective Oracle solutions to help them achieve their goals or constituent mission success.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Mythics and are excited to work with them on this national cooperative contract that will provide access to the full Oracle product portfolio to state, local and higher education customers across the United States," said Matt Fullerton, senior sales director, SLG, Public Sector Channels at Oracle. "Mythics has shown their dedication, unique experience, and commitment to Oracle public sector customers, and through this contract, OMNIA Partners participating agencies will now have streamlined access to total Oracle solutions."

"We are proud to be awarded this national cooperative contract, which will provide a streamlined Oracle procurement resource for state, local, and education customers throughout the United States," said Doug Altamura, Mythics sector president. "This contract meets today's hybrid technology requirements and allows participating agencies to seamlessly acquire Oracle cloud solutions and on-premise along with consulting expertise and implementation services to accelerate their business modernization requirements. The OMNIA Partners contract allows Mythics to continue delivering the most innovative and comprehensive cloud and enterprise modernization solutions to help agencies succeed."

To find more about this valuable Oracle contract, including how to become a participating agency, or to immediately request a quote for service please visit the Mythics OMNIA Partners Web Portal – https://www.mythics.com/omniapartners

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. To learn more about Mythics's culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.mythics.com/careers or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and world-class suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, our participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements. The lead agency contracting process continues to be the foundation on which we are founded. OMNIA Partners is proud to offer more value and resources to state and local government, higher education, K-12 education and non-profits. For more information, visit omniapartners.com/publicsector.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

