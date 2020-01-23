Cofense Helps 2020 Presidential Candidates Secure Their Campaigns from Pervasive Phishing Attacks

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofense™, the global leader in intelligent phishing defense solutions, today announced its partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization committed to bringing cybersecurity tools and resources to federal election campaigns. Under the new partnership, DDC qualified campaigns can leverage Cofense's experience, expertise and managed phishing defense service to strengthen their resilience against email-based cyberattacks during the 2020 election cycle.

"There is not a single anti-phishing technology on the market that will stop phishing emails from hitting campaigners' inboxes." said Aaron Higbee, chief technology officer and co-founder, Cofense. "No candidate wants to relive the successful phishing attacks that have plagued elections across the globe these past several years. Every day, we find hundreds of malicious threats in supposedly 'protected' email environments. Our methods have prevented sophisticated APT29 email phishing attacks that make the Podesta phish look childish. As most attacks target specific individuals, it's critical campaign managers prepare their teams to react quickly to what is about to come. We're proud to partner with the DDC to provide candidates and campaign workers the support they need to better defend against malicious actors."

"Protecting campaigns from cybersecurity threats is essential to our democratic process, and Cofense understands the critical importance this plays," said Michael Kaiser DDC President and CEO. "We are excited to partner with Cofense, who pioneered phishing defense, so campaigns can more quickly and easily implement better cybersecurity practices."

Cofense's new managed Election Phishing Defense Service is now available to eligible campaigns, a special permission granted to DDC by the Federal Election Commission, to bolster their phishing resilience in a single, managed service at minimal cost, allowing them to stay focused on what they do best - campaigning:

Phishing simulation training to prepare staff to identify and report phishing incidents

Cofense Reporter, a one-click embedded email button, to enable staff to quickly report suspicious messages

Phishing analysis provided by Cofense to quickly identify and mitigate a phishing incident

Additionally, Cofense has launched an educational site that will be updated with resources such as threat intelligence, best practices, and expert perspectives. To learn more, visit: https://cofense.com/election-security/

About Cofense

CofenseTM, formerly PhishMe®, the leading provider of intelligent phishing defense solutions worldwide, is uniting humanity against phishing. The Cofense suite of products combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees, with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, health care and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

About Defending Digital Campaigns

Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a 501(C)4, is a nonpartisan and non-aligned organization focused on increasing campaign cybersecurity by making available free and low-cost cybersecurity products. DDC operates under a Federal Election Commission administrative opinion allowing for the provision of in-kind cybersecurity services to eligible campaigns.

DDC's was founded and lead by former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, tech and cybersecurity industry leaders, and former senior officials at the NSA and DHS.

