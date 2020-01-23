PensionBee Selects Vonage to Transform Contact Center into a Hive of Innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that PensionBee is implementing its award-winning contact center solution. PensionBee, which aims to take the sting out of pension management, will be able to better serve its growing customer base by delivering exceptional experiences.

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, revolutionizing the traditional pensions industry with a modern, mobile-based experience that enables customers to combine old pension pots into a single online plan – a BeeHive. Using the PensionBee app, which is built on Salesforce, customers can easily check their pot size, projected retirement income, and set up contributions in a few clicks.

With company values centered around 'doing the right thing for customers', PensionBee wanted to deliver the best possible experience to its 60,000+ active UK customers. Following an RFP process, the company selected Vonage's cloud contact center solution for its Salesforce integration, complete WebRTC, dynamic routing and reporting capabilities, together with its flexibility and scalability. Vonage also offers Conversation Analyzer , a powerful, integrated speech analytics technology, which can be added to the core solution.

Tess Nicholson, VP of Operations at PensionBee, comments, "We're extremely pleased to be bringing the incredible combination of Salesforce and Vonage to PensionBee. Following a quick implementation, we now have a single, scalable cloud contact center solution across our business, which will enable our teams to improve every interaction they have with customers."

Built from a true cloud environment, Vonage's contact center solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform. Salesforce integration is central to the solution, enabling businesses like PensionBee to create customer experiences that help them serve their customers better.

PensionBee's customer service managers, known as BeeKeepers, and pension administration assistants (Nectar Collectors), will now benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions. With Vonage's dynamic routing capabilities, PensionBee can optimize performance by identifying callers who have previously made inquiries and routing them directly to the most appropriate BeeKeeper or assigning them higher priority in the queue – further improving handling time and customer satisfaction.

Jeremy Straker, SVP International Sales at Vonage, adds, "We're delighted to have been chosen as an important partner of PensionBee, and helping the company deliver on its commitment to providing unique and personalized customer service, while benefiting from complete flexibility and scalability as it continues its rapid growth. We look forward to seeing PensionBee enhance its customer satisfaction with our contact center solution, as its BeeKeepers have great conversations through every interaction."

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Vonage

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

(vg-a)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pensionbee-selects-vonage-to-transform-contact-center-into-a-hive-of-innovation-300991641.html

SOURCE Vonage