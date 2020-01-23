TTEC announces new contract win with Volkswagen Group UK and opens a new contact centre in Leeds

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) a leading global customer experience services provider focused on the design, implementation and delivery of tech-enabled transformative solutions for many of Europe's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced a new contract win with Volkswagen Group UK, which includes the Audi, ŠKODA, SEAT, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands, along with a new contact centre in Leeds to expand UK operations in TTEC's European network.

The deal is part of Volkswagen Group UK's five-year digitalisation plan which aims to transform customer experience and drive improved loyalty, retention and advocacy. This also includes increasing the number of channels to deliver a greater customer experience via phone, live chat, messaging, social media and through a virtual showroom/live tour.

Iain Banks, Regional VP, International Markets at TTEC, commented; "We are delighted to be partnering with Volkswagen Group UK, one of the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles. We're very excited to help and guide Volkswagen Group UK throughout their digital transformation and customer experience journey. We are looking forward to welcoming the team into our new state-of-the-art Leeds contact centre."

