Town of Mamaroneck Bid Opportunities on the Empire State Purchasing Group

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Town of Mamaroneck announced it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet's Empire State Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across New York to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's New York purchasing group provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from participating agencies from across New York.

The Town of Mamaroneck joined the purchasing group in December. The Town of Mamaroneck will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New York government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.

The Empire State Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Empire State Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Town of Mamaroneck can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york. The Town of Mamaroneck invites all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Town of Mamaroneck bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.

"Our vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all vendors to register on the Empire State Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Lindsey Luft, Assistant to the Town Administrator of the Town of Mamaroneck.

Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local New York government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Empire State Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Town of Mamaroneck:

The Town of Mamaroneck is located in southern Westchester County, New York with a population of roughly 29,000 residents. The operating budget for the Town is $42 million, which includes funding for capital projects. The Town prides itself on the quality of services that it provides to residents.

About the Empire State Purchasing Group:

The Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet's regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups across all 50 states that are used by over 1,300 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers





