AISN Launches First Citizen-Facing Site Under New eGov Contract

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The agency that has grown seedlings for Virginia landowners for more than 100 years is unveiling a fresh new look for its online store with help from website developer AIS Network. The ecommerce project represents the first citizen-facing application developed under a new eGov contract awarded by the Commonwealth last September.

The Virginia Department of Forestry's new Buy VA Trees ecommerce site offers nearly 40 species of bare-root seedlings to citizens who want to repopulate forests and wildlife habitats, stabilize stream banks, improve watersheds or biodiversity, grow urban forests, establish timber stands or pulpwood crops, grow Christmas trees, or simply beautify Virginia lands.

"AISN employees are lovers of the outdoors. To play a contributing role in responsible environmental stewardship as the VDOF seeks to preserve and propagate native tree species as well as conserve and beautify our home state lands is an achievement of which we are enormously proud," said AISN CEO Jay Atkinson.

"AISN has worked with the VDOF for nearly eight years now, and we could not have been more excited to design and launch this online store for them."

The VDOF's nurseries grow the trees that the agency sells, producing more than 40 million seedlings annually. For the VDOF online store, AISN provided project management, design, application development and end-user testing and acceptance, while insuring adherence to Virginia's Information Security Standards. Since there are many choices of types and quantities of trees, the site needed to have an inventory control mechanism, secure credit card processing and interfacing with backend systems, including the agency's financial management system – all while providing valuable information to the VDOF growers and staff.

Last fall, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency awarded a new eGov contract to AISN, when the small business was selected as one of three contracted suppliers chosen to build and support citizen-facing websites and applications to support all public bodies, not just the Commonwealth agencies. The contract combines application development, operations and maintenance and cloud-based hosting into one convenience contract that all agencies, educational institutions and localities can leverage without further competition or cost associated with running their own procurement process.

About AIS Network

AIS Network is a Virginia SWaM-certified leader in cloud enablement, risk management, advanced information security and award-winning application development with a wide footprint in the health care, government and corporate sectors. Solving complex IT challenges and managing digital risk to help clients thrive in an unpredictable world has been our core business for more than 27 years. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls. Our unmatched customer experience is rooted in decades of expertise engaging with Forbes- and Fortune-ranked global corporations, government agencies and other large enterprise clients to deliver these solutions in addition to multi-cloud managed services for the world's leading platforms, data visualization and analytics, high security hosting and consultative reviews. Visit http://www.aisn.net.

