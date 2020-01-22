SportsGrid Extends NBA Fantasy Agreement

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour sports, fantasy and wagering video network, has extended its agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to continue providing NBA fantasy content across NBA.com, SportsGrid Network and the SportsGrid syndication publisher platform.

SportsGrid will continue to produce daily short and long-form fantasy video content for the following NBA programs and features: NBA Tip Drill, NBA Recap, NBA Primetime Picks, Weekly Season Long, NBA Weekly 6, and the NBA Fantasy Hour. The programming content will focus on serving the NBA's gaming audience with the data, information and insightful analysis throughout the regular season and playoffs.

"The NBA is one of the world's most popular sports leagues focused on the fan experience. We are excited to extend our agreement to create engaging and relevant programming for the millions of NBA fans," said Lou Maione, Co-Founder & President of SportsGrid.

SportsGrid is the first 24-hour network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive fantasy sports and wagering coverage of all the major sports and events. The network's 18 hours of live programming is available for streaming on the Pluto TV, Xumo, STIRR and combines insightful expert commentary with real-time delivery of news, data, statistics and betting intelligence.

