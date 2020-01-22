Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SportsGrid Extends NBA Fantasy Agreement

PRNewswire  
January 22, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour sports, fantasy and wagering video network, has extended its agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to continue providing NBA fantasy content across NBA.com, SportsGrid Network and the SportsGrid syndication publisher platform.

SportsGrid will continue to produce daily short and long-form fantasy video content for the following NBA programs and features: NBA Tip Drill, NBA Recap, NBA Primetime Picks, Weekly Season Long, NBA Weekly 6, and the NBA Fantasy Hour. The programming content will focus on serving the NBA's gaming audience with the data, information and insightful analysis throughout the regular season and playoffs.

"The NBA is one of the world's most popular sports leagues focused on the fan experience. We are excited to extend our agreement to create engaging and relevant programming for the millions of NBA fans," said Lou Maione, Co-Founder & President of SportsGrid.

About SportsGrid Inc.

SportsGrid is the first 24-hour network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive fantasy sports and wagering coverage of all the major sports and events. The network's 18 hours of live programming is available for streaming on the Pluto TV, Xumo, STIRR and combines insightful expert commentary with real-time delivery of news, data, statistics and betting intelligence.

Contact:
Charles Theiss
comma@sportsgrid.com

Related Links

SportsGrid

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-extends-nba-fantasy-agreement-300990666.html

SOURCE SportsGrid Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga