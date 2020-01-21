Cornwell Quality Tools Signs New Marketing Program With NHRA Championship Drag Racing

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornwell Quality Tools is excited to announce a new marketing partnership with the NHRA. Founded by Eugene Cornwell in 1919 in Northeast Ohio, Cornwell just celebrated their 100th year of creating the best quality tools out of the best quality materials. Highlighted by a multi-year "Official Tool" partnership with John Force Racing that began in 2019, Cornwell is excited to continue building upon the early program success by reaching more customers and fans through at-track activation and digital marketing initiatives with the NHRA in the upcoming 2020 season.

"We are excited to develop a marketing program with the NHRA to move our brand and business forward," said Bob Studenic, President and CEO of Cornwell Quality Tools. "As we begin our 101st year in business, we look forward to working with the NHRA to achieve greater awareness and franchisee engagement. The NHRA Race fans, many of whom are professional mechanics, are our customers. We share their passion for NHRA Championship Drag Racing, and it is important for us to be here. We are looking forward to working with the NHRA as we begin the 2020 season."

"Cornwell Quality Tools is a valued partner to NHRA Championship Drag Racing," said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. "We are happy to begin a new relationship with Cornwell Quality Tools as our newest marketing partner and look forward to a successful season ahead."

About Cornwell Quality Tools: Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool company, with a market presence since 1919. A family and employee-owned company, Cornwell is committed to the pride that accompanies the sale of quality materials. With the use of high-grade alloy steel, combined with modern heat-treating methods, Cornwell has continued to produce the finest tools in the world, that have truly been "The Choice of Professionals®" for over 100 years. Products are sold via 650+ mobile tool dealers across the country. Cornwell has two state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Clearfield, Utah and Wadsworth, Ohio, along with three manufacturing facilities located in Albion, Pennsylvania (Forging Operation), Mogadore, Ohio (Hand Tool Manufacturing), and Van Wert, Ohio (Tool Storage Manufacturing). For more information, please visit www.cornwelltools.com. Or for Franchise information: http://franchise.cornwelltools.com/.

