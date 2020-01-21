MTS Advantage Wins $99M Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic IDIQ For Cyber Red Team Services and Vulnerability Testing

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation announced today that its joint venture MTS Advantage LLC has won a $99.9M single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide worldwide Cyber Red Team services, operational test support services, information assurance, cyber defense, cyber systems security, network infrastructure, program management, and related technical services to the U.S. Navy. This performance-based 5-year contract includes a base period and an option period that would extend the period of performance through July 2026.

Millennium's Red Team includes over 30 certified and experienced Red Team operators, providing full-spectrum Red Team operations, vulnerability and penetration testing services for public and private sector clients. Having conducted over 300 Red Team assessments, Millennium has amassed a substantial knowledge base and developed vast capabilities. Millennium's expertise and unique Red Team methodology, combined with a MILSPEC approach, integrates real-world attack scenarios to significantly improve their clients' security posture.

Beyond Red Team services, vulnerability and penetration testing, Millennium's expertise covers a broad spectrum of adjacent services, including architecture reviews, code reviews, web application assessments, wireless security assessments, operational test support, information assurance, program management, and network infrastructure support.

"Millennium is eager to expand our ongoing support to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, delivering critical cybersecurity testing and other related technical services to our Navy customers. This IDIQ extends our cybersecurity services to three of the nine NSA certified DoD Red Team Organizations," stated Kevin Jennings, CEO of Millennium Corporation.

About MTS Advantage

Since 2016 MTS Advantage LLC headquartered in Dumfries, VA, has offered information technology, cybersecurity, systems engineering, and program management services. It is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) Joint Venture (JV) between Millennium Corporation (SDB, SDVOSB) and TIME Systems LLC an (8(a), SDB, SDVOSB).

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation, headquartered in Arlington, VA, is a "Results Driven, People Focused" Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Solutions, System Engineering Services, IT Consulting/Software Development, and Program and Project Management Services to government agencies and commercial clients. For more information visit: millgroupinc.com

