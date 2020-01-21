Onkos Surgical® partners with Integrum® to expand US market for the OPRA™ Implant System; a revolutionary osseointegration and bone-anchored prosthetic technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc. a leader in the field of musculoskeletal oncology and personalized orthopaedics announced today a multi-year agreement with Integrum AB (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North exchange). The collaboration between companies will commence immediately and will be focused on expanding the US market for Integrum's OPRA™ (Osseoanchored Prostheses for the Rehabilitation of Amputees) Implant System; a revolutionary osseoinstegrated bone-anchored prosthetic technology.

Patrick Treacy, co-founder and CEO stated, "We are delighted to partner with Dr. Brånemark and Integrum, global experts and leading pioneers in the field of osseointegration. Integrum continues to revolutionize the field of bone anchored prosthetics and, given our focus in limb salvage, the OPRA™ technology is complementary to our portfolio strategy. The combined expertise of both companies will provide surgeons with greater access to advanced bone anchored prosthetics and provide patients with meaningful reconstructive options."

The OPRA™ Implant System is the only FDA-approved, bone-anchored prosthetic solution available in the United States. OPRA™ consists of an anchorage element (fixture) and a skin penetrating device (abutment). The fixture is surgically inserted into the femur and after a healing time of several months the abutment is connected to the fixture. The prosthetic leg is then attached directly to the abutment via the OPRA™ Axor™, a prosthetic connection and safety device.

"We are pleased to partner with a world-class company like Onkos Surgical for the benefit of the US market. I'm convinced that together Integrum and Onkos can accelerate adoption of the OPRA™ technology, providing more options for amputees wanting to take advantage of this remarkable technology," remarked Maria Lopez, Integrum's CEO.

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

About Integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North exchange) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco, CA. Since 1990, osseointegration, the science behind the OPRA™ Implant System, has been helping individuals with amputations towards an improved quality of life. A thorough surgical experience gained over two decades has led to development of Integrum's system for bone-anchored prosthetics – a beneficial alternative to the traditionally used socket prosthesis. Integrum is the worldwide scientific and thought leader in this area treating hundreds of patients from all parts of the world including clinical centers in the US. Integrum's OPRA™ Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 for use in the US under a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation which was reviewed through the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) pathway. The OPRA™ Implant System is the only FDA-approved technology for bone-anchored prosthetics available in the US. More information on the company and its innovative solutions for amputees can be found at www.integrum.se.

