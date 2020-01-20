Smart City Networks Renews Technology and Telecommunications Contracts with Three Convention Centers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry, recently renewed contracts with the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), George R. Brown Convention Center (GRBCC), and Hawaii Convention Center (HCC) extending their partnership to provide quality telecommunications and internet services.

Smart City and the LACC have agreed to a one-year extension of the existing contract. Smart City has overseen the technology and telecommunications services at the LACC since 1988 and is now set to continue services until November 27, 2020.

Smart City has been the exclusive telecommunications, electrical and plumbing service provider for the GRBCC since 1988 and has been awarded a one-year contract extension.

Smart City and the HCC also renewed their existing contract with a one-year extension. Smart City has provided wireless access and support to the HCC since 2016 and is now set to continue services until December 20, 2020.

"Smart City is proud to be renewing our relationship with these prominent convention centers," said Mark Haley, president of Smart City Networks. "We are committed to working with our partner facilities to deliver the best in customer service to our clients, exhibitors and attendees for all the products we provide."

About Los Angeles Convention Center: The LACC is a leading destination for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions with a commitment to delivering excellent service and exceeding expectations at every event. Our team of experts provides a wealth of knowledge and experience coupled with world-class customer service to ensure the success of every event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Our dedicated Managers assist in all key aspects, proactively identifying potential red flags and resolving any concerns. Meeting planners and attendees alike consistently rank our staff as one of the best in the industry.

About George R. Brown Convention Center: The George R. Brown Convention Center building was named for internationally recognized entrepreneur, engineer, civic leader, philanthropist George Rufus Brown (1898-1983), who donated six of the 11 blocks necessary to build the GRB. The first convention held in the George R. Brown was the American Society of Travel Agents in October 1987.

The George R. Brown Convention Center ranks among the 10 largest convention centers in the nation. Transformed to serve is an epicenter for Downtown Houston, the GRB offers art, dining, programming, top entertainment and events to the area. The GRB is 1.85 million square feet of meetings and events space with dining options, retail space (LAUNCH) and a soon-to-be satellite news studio (CBS Houston/ KHOU-TV).

About Hawaii Convention Center: Just steps from Waikiki, the Hawaii Convention Center is an event destination like none other - a stunning marriage of form and function, open to sky and sun between the shade of terraces and lanais, graced with courtyards, waterfalls and fishponds to create a meetings and convention backdrop that is at once tranquil and invigorating.

Designed by world-renowned architects Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo and LMN, this luminous structure shines like a gem tucked into its tropical setting, blending state-of-the-art technology with authentic island ambiance as a monument to the cultural diversity and legendary spirit of aloha that inspires attendees to see the world in a new light.

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-city-networks-renews-technology-and-telecommunications-contracts-with-three-convention-centers-300989894.html

SOURCE Smart City Networks