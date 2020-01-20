Crystal Group answers DoD need for cybersecurity at the tactical edge

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today that their PASSTM SAS solid state drives (SSD) are the first ruggedized and accredited data-encrypted drives for secure data storage at the tactical edge.

Through a partnership with Seagate Government Solutions (SGS), Crystal Group is the sole provider of this leading-edge data-at-rest solution that meets strict U.S. government computer security standards, including FIPS 140-2 and NIAP accreditation. The unique combination of SGS's commercial, high-capacity 2.5" SAS SSDs and Crystal Group's proprietary ruggedization processes, ensures critical data protection for our military in the most extreme and unpredictable conditions.

"Our partnership provides a data storage solution that not only meets military environmental standards, but is also certified as cybersecure," said Todd Prouty, business development manager for military programs at Crystal Group. "This SAS SSD meets the Department of Defense (DoD) cyber requirements as well as the warfighters' immediate need for secure, actionable data in any domain."

"Crystal Group's reputation for designing and delivering high-performing rugged computer hardware that can withstand the extreme demands of military operations made them a clear choice to ruggedize and sell this segment of our accredited drives," said Henry Newman, chief technology officer for Seagate Government Solutions. "Our complementary expertise enables a solution that supports our military's current and long-term needs for exceptional data security."

As the U.S. DoD moves closer to a dual-encryption standard for their data strategy requirements, these drives deliver the first layer of accredited, hardware-based data encryption. In turn, it will be easier for the DoD to integrate the next layer of cryptographic key management encryption for CSfC requirements.

Ruggedized to protect from the elements and adversarial tampering, these trailblazing drives provide both internal and external data path protection, ensuring data is only accessible by authorized users.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461 and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, facility certified to AS9100D quality management standards.

About Seagate Government Solutions

Seagate Government Solutions is the Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) mitigated government arm of Seagate Technology plc. Our mission is to deliver an array of data management solutions to federal agencies and their partners. We have highly secure, top performing, affordable data management solutions with a robust supply chain of components and storage devices. Our proven technology adheres to strict government mandates while spearheading the way for advancements in the field of security—from unclassified to top secret, and beyond. Visit seagategov.com to learn more about Seagate Government Solutions.

