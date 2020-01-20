Wochit and Kaltura Join Forces in a Multifaceted Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wochit, the leading cloud video creation platform, announced its partnership with Kaltura today. Wochit Studio is now accessible for all Kaltura customers via the Kaltura MediaSpace video portal and Kaltura Application Framework products. Wochit's agile and flexible video creation platform, equipped with the world's largest licensed content pool and myriad social integrations, is now fully embedded and integrated into Kaltura's products.

Used by the world's largest educational institutions and enterprises, Kaltura offers a broad solution suite that can meet the video needs of every department across the organization. Now, with Wochit, the entire video lifecycle is unified, from creation through management, to playback and analytics — all within an integrated platform.

The Wochit integration allows Kaltura users to take advantage of Wochit's cutting-edge video editing technology, unparalleled content library, and innovative functionalities to help them elevate the quality and quantity of their video production. Users will have access to:

The full Wochit Studio editing experience

Storyboards - Video templates for an even faster creation process

Owned videos hosted in Kaltura

Images and videos from top content agencies and social media

Customized branding for brand consistency

"We are delighted to partner with Kaltura in empowering its users to create high-quality videos with minimal setup. This integration means customers can upload media and manage their video creation and distribution process in a streamlined manner on a single interface," said Frank Besteiro, VP Strategic Business Development, Americas.

In addition, Wochit has chosen Kaltura's Video Platform as a Service (VPaaS) to complete Wochit Inside . Wochit Inside, a fully embedded and white-labeled solution, seamlessly integrates video creation capabilities into other platforms, helping their clients drive more business with the power of video. Kaltura VPaaS adds content management, transcoding, playback, distribution, analytics, accessibility, monetization, security, search, interactivity and more to create a holistic solution.

"We are excited to partner with Wochit to further enhance their platform with Kaltura VPaaS and, at the same time, enhance our Video Technology Marketplace with Wochit's solution. Integrating Wochit's Studio will allow our Education and Enterprise customers to benefit from enhanced editing capabilities, a robust image library and easy video creation tools. This is another great step in fulfilling Kaltura's mission of powering any video experience," said Liad Eshkar, Managing Director, Partnerships and Strategy.

About Wochit

Wochit's wide array of video creation solutions empowers everyone, from novices to experts in any industry and for every use case, to create unique, high-impact videos at scale and with unprecedented speed. Used by hundreds of media companies and brands, Wochit's holistic array of solutions combine deep knowledge of digital video production and audience insights with innovative interfaces, enabling the quick creation of videos.

Wochit's cloud-based video creation solutions, augmented with an unparalleled library of over 200 million commercial and editorial rights-cleared images and videos from the top professional and social sources, serve every use case that anyone with any degree of experience may encounter. Wochit allows you to create videos that attract and engage audiences across every platform, from social media to syndicated digital channels and more. For more information, visit www.wochit.com.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest-growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open-source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura's Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura's video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration, boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.

