GA Telesis Announces the Purchase of Two A319 Aircraft on Lease with Rossiya Airlines

PRNewswire  
January 20, 2020 1:01am   Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces closing on the purchase of two Airbus A319 aircraft subject to lease with Rossiya Airlines ("Rossiya").

(PRNewsfoto/GA Telesis, LLC)

GAT completed the acquisition of two Airbus A319 aircraft, which are subject to multi-year leases with Rossiya Airlines.   

"For many years, Rossiya has been an outstanding airline partner for GA Telesis. Rossiya and GA Telesis have enjoyed a relationship between three GA Telesis divisions and we are very pleased to expand our relationship by leasing two A319 aircraft to such a great operator," commented Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis' Leasing Investment Financing & Trading (LIFT) Group

The transaction was executed by GA Telesis Aviation Investments 2 LLC ("GAIN 2"), an aviation investment vehicle managed by GA Telesis Capital Management and co-funded by GAT and Wafra Capital Partners.

About GA Telesis

LIFT is the group within the GA Telesis Ecosystem responsible for Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading through its business units ATG, LFG, and CMG.  The Asset Transaction Group (ATG) engages in aircraft and engine leasing and trading. The Leveraged Financing Group (LFG) is a direct lending platform that provides senior debt, sub-debt, and uni-tranche financing solutions for lessors, investors, and airlines. The Capital Management Group (CMG) oversees the management of third-party investor capital, including the GAIN 1 and 2 vehicle.

For further information: please contact [ marketing@gatelesis.com ]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-telesis-announces-the-purchase-of-two-a319-aircraft-on-lease-with-rossiya-airlines-300989210.html

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

